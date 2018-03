CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Chattanooga Firefighters were called to a blaze on Tunnel Boulevard Monday.

Spokesman Bruce Garner says the resident heard a smoke alarm and found flames in her living room when she went she went upstairs.

Garner says the woman grabbed her cat and went to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, but not before it left its mark.

Investigators estimate damages at $40,000 and believe a candle started the fire.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the family.