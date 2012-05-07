Work on I-75 in East Tennessee continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Southbound lanes of heavily traveled Interstate 75 in Campbell County, Tenn., will be closed overnight Monday so crews can continue to work on a section of embankment that collapsed March 8.

Detours will be posted. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, one lane of northbound traffic will be open for approximately three miles.

One lane of southbound traffic is expected to reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The interstate flows north into Kentucky and south into Georgia.

