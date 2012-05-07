FIRST ON 3: 10-year-old Ooltewah girl describes Copperhead bite

OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) -- We have an update on the story Channel 3 first reported this weekend involving an Ooltewah girl bitten by a copperhead snake in her yard. She's recovering, but still stunned by what happened.

10-year-old Allyson Reed says she's learned a lot about snakes in the last couple of days-- how to avoid them and what to do if she were unlucky enough to be bitten again. Channel 3 talked to local experts about what we have to worry about here in our area specifically.

"It was dark outside and we were taking the dog out to use the bathroom and I felt something squishy under my foot and the he just bit me," Allyson Reed said.

Allyson was bare-foot and says there's only one way to describe a Copperhead's double-strike.

"It hurts," Reed said.

"She was extremely brave," mom, Melanie Royse said.

"She's handled it like a champ," dad, Jeremy Reed said.

They headed to the hospital after her step-dad killed the snake to show doctors.

"It was probably 15 feet from the front door," step-dad Christian Royse said.

"The treatment is your car keys. Get them to the hospital where they can be evaluated," Children's Hospital at Erlanger Emergency Room Dr. Laura Helfman said.

Doctors say don't try to suck the venom out or put ice on it. the most important thing is for doctors to mark the area so they can monitor the swelling. The more venom in your system, the bigger it will get.

"It breaks down blood vessels and it effects the body's ability to clot," Dr. Helfman said.

If it swells enough, then they'll use anti-venom. In Allyson's case they didn't.

Despite her family's efforts, they say don't try to kill the snake to bring in, because Erlanger is already stocked with a type of anti-venom that treats any kind of snake in our area.

Chattanooga Zoo Reptile Curator Rick Jackson says we only have two venomous snakes around here-- the Timber Rattle Snake and, the more populous, Copperhead.

"Every now and then they'll wonder into a place they didn't mean to be," Chattanooga Zoo Reptile Curator Rick Jackson said.

He says they mostly stay in wooded areas, but if you see one in your yard, you should be OK.

"They're shy species. They're not aggressive. They won't come after a human," Jackson said.

Unless, that is, you step on one, like in Allyson's case.

"I'm going to wear tennis shoes or something, unless it's daylight. Then I'll probably see it," Reed said.

Doctors are still keeping an eye on the swelling, but say Allyson should be able to go home Tuesday.

Reptile Curator Rick Jackson says a Copperhead's venom isn't as potent as snakes found in other areas. He wanted to point out that it's important for us to have snakes in order to keep the rodent population down, but says we all just need to be on the lookout.