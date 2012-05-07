Hamilton Co. school shake-up: now 25 principal moves

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Almost one-third of Hamilton County schools will have new principals in the 2012-13 school year, following the latest series of shakeups announced by Superintendent Rick Smith. It is the third list of principal moves in just over a month. Last month Smith announced 22 new principals, and added 3 more this week. It is the biggest principal shakeup in county history.

Smith said, "These appointments complete the list of administrative changes. The administrators begin their new assignments on July 1, 2012."

Norma Faerber, current principal at Harrison Elementary, will become principal of McConnell Elementary. Ms. Faerber has been with Hamilton County schools since 1997, and replaces Deb Anderson, who was appointed to the position last month, but has since decided to retire. Principal Joy Black retired earlier this year.



Jacqueline Hauth, current assistant principal at Westview Elementary School, will become principal of North Hamilton County Elementary, replacing Ms. Penny Leffew. Ms. Hauth has been with Hamilton County since 2005.

Stacy Johnson, former principal at East Lake Elementary School, will replace Ms. Faerber as principal of Harrison Elementary. Ms. Johnson has been with the district since 1994.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:



Robin Copp is leaving Sale Creek to become principal at Signal Mountain Middle/High. She is replacing Dr. Tom McCullough, who will leave the school after 3 years in the position. The school has been rocked by recent negative news stories, including the suspensions of seven staffers in alcohol-related incidents involving a senior class cruise to the Bahamas in March. Five of the suspended educators have had their teaching licenses "flagged" by the State Board of Education, which is recommending a one-year suspension for each.

Reports began surfacing Tuesday night that McCullough was being forced out by Supt. Smith, and would be replaced by Copp. McCullough told Eyewitness News at that time, "I've heard she's coming too," but said he didn't know "anything else" about a potential change in his status. Hours later, he announced his retirement.



Stephanie Hinton is leaving Red Bank Elementary to replace Emily Baker, who is retiring as principal of East Side Elementary after 15 years, having been the county's longest-tenured principal. Ms. Hinton had been at Red Bank since 2005, and has been a Hamilton County educator for 36 years.



Haley Brown, an assistant principal at Normal Park, will become principal at Red Bank Elementary, replacing Ms. Hinton.



Another assistant principal at Normal Park, Blake Freeman will be the new principal at Soddy-Daisy Middle School. Freeman is replacing Tobin Davidson, who moves to Sale Creek Middle/High School. Mr. Freeman has been with the school district for 10 years, Mr. Davidson for 28 years.



Kimberly Roden, an assistant principal at Battle Academy will be the new principal at Soddy Elementary. She will be the school's third principal in three years. She replaces Ralph Fernandez.

LeAndrea Ware is leaving the principal's post at East Lake Academy for a Central Office position. She will be director of the district's new "Innovation Zone" supervising Brainerd High, Dalewood Middle, Woodmore Elementary, and Orchard Knob Middle and Elementary schools.

LaKesha Carson, currently assistant principal at Orchard Knob Middle, will become principal at East Lake Academy, replacing Ms. Ware.

Kelly Coffelt, currently assistant principal at CSLA, will become principal of the elementary school at CSAS. She replaces William Fain, who is reportedly being reassigned to an assistant principal position.

Joyce Lancaster, currently assistant principal at East Lake Elementary, will move up to the principal's position at that school, replacing Stacy Johnson. Ms. Johnson has not yet been reassigned.

A principal position at North Hamilton County Elementary has not yet been filled. Last week it was announced that principal Penny Leffew had been transferred to Wolftever Creek, replacing Lee Ann Mills. Ms. Leffew will be Wolftever's third principal in three years.

Lee Sims, who has been serving as interim principal at Hixson High School since the resignation of Christine Couch last December, has been named principal of the school.



PREVIOUS STORY FROM MAY 9:



CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Uras Agee, a former star defensive tackle for UT-Chattanooga is returning to Hamilton County to become principal at Brainerd High. He succeeds Charles Joynes, who has been transferred to Ooltewah High as an assistant principal. Agee was in Hamilton County schools from 1995-2002, and is currently principal at Columbia High School in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Agee began his career as a special education teacher. When he left Hamilton County, he was assistant football coach and track coach at Hixson High School. He joined the DeKalb County School System as a teacher in 2003 at Tucker High School, and he remained in teaching until 2007 when he accepted an administrative position as Assistant Principal of Tucker High School.



Mr. Agee holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Special Education from UTC, a Masters Degree and Specialist of Education Degree from Tennessee Tech University.

The move is one of several announced Monday by Superintendent Rick Smith.

Gail Chuy will leave her post as principal of Red Bank High this fall to become principal of East Hamilton Middle High, replacing Pam Dantzler, who is retiring. Mrs. Chuy has been principal at Red Bank since 2005.

Sandy Barnwell, longtime principal of Hixson Middle School, will become principal at Snow Hill Elementary. She replaces Janice Scott, who moves to DuPont Elementary, replacing Anita Coleman.

LeAngela Rogers, now an assistant principal at Hunter Middle, will be new principal at Hixson Middle.

Dr. Justin Robertson of Brown Middle School will replace Mrs. Chuy as principal of Red Bank High. Assistant principal Jane Reynolds will move up to replace Dr. Robertson at Brown Middle.

Sharon Dodds will become principal at Wallace A. Smith Elementary, moving up from assistant principal, replacing Billie Jenno, who is retiring.

Debra Anderson, now assistant principal at McConnell Elementary, moves up to replace retiring principal Joy Black.

Penny Leffew, principal at North Hamilton Elementary, is moving to Wolftever Creek Elementary, replacing retiring LeeAnn Mills.

Christian Earl, a former Hamilton County assistant principal now in South Carolina, will become principal at Dalewood Middle School, replacing Rodney Johnson, who is being reassigned. Earl is a former UTC student-athlete.



Randall Bell, now assistant principal at Hixson Elementary School, will move to Alpine Crest Elementary, replacing retiring Karen Day.

Cheri Grant, currently assistant principal at Red Bank Elementary School, will become principal at Woodmore Elementary, replacing Visa Harper, who is being reassigned.