Judge rules teen to serve house arrest instead of jail time

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- An 18-year-old senior at Brainerd High School may get to walk in Saturday's graduation ceremonies after a Hamilton County judge drafted an order to have him released from jail and placed on house arrest.

Jumoke Johnson, Jr. was not given due process Friday during a bond hearing Friday in General Sessions Court, Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman wrote in the order. In Friday's hearing, Judge Christine Mahn Sell did not state a reason for doubling the teen's bond and having him taken to jail.

On Monday, Steelman — who already had placed Johnson on house arrest in relation to other charges — reduced the bond.

Hank Hill, a defense attorney representing Johnson on an aggravated assault case stemming from a jail brawl, filed a petition today to have the teen released on house arrest. Hill argued Johnson was being held unconstitutionally.

