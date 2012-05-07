Catoosa Supt. Denia Reese wins statewide award - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Catoosa Supt. Denia Reese wins statewide award

Posted: Updated:
Denia Reese (Photo Courtesy Times Free Press) Denia Reese (Photo Courtesy Times Free Press)

RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) - The Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) recently announced that Catoosa County Superitendent Denia Reese is the recipient of the GSSA President's Award.

The GSSA President's Award is given to a superintendent for outstanding leadership in their
school system and community.  Executive Director Herb Garrett said,  "The President's Award was designed by GSSA to give public recognition for our best and brightest."

Supt. Reese was selected from among 180 school superintendents in Georgia.  She is a former teacher and principal at Graysville Elementary, and has been superintendent in Catoosa County since 2005.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.