Catoosa Supt. Denia Reese wins statewide award

RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) - The Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) recently announced that Catoosa County Superitendent Denia Reese is the recipient of the GSSA President's Award.

The GSSA President's Award is given to a superintendent for outstanding leadership in their

school system and community. Executive Director Herb Garrett said, "The President's Award was designed by GSSA to give public recognition for our best and brightest."



Supt. Reese was selected from among 180 school superintendents in Georgia. She is a former teacher and principal at Graysville Elementary, and has been superintendent in Catoosa County since 2005.

