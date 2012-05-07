Water bottler plans to relocate to Walker County

LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) -- Real Bright Sunrae Water will be relocating to Walker County, taking over an existing 200,000 square foot facility and bringing the promise of solid job growth.



"They are going to hire twenty people to start, and then more as production ramps up and the facility expands," said Walker County Economic Development Director Larry Brooks.

The former Barwick Archer building in Kensington will be the new home for the company, which plans to start production the first week of July and will eventually bottle about 2.5 million sixteen and twenty ounce bottles of water a year, with an additional 150,000 five gallon containers for home and commercial use once full production commences.



"I am so pleased to welcome this new company to Walker County," said Walker County Commissioner Bebe Heiskell. "We continue to receive wonderful news of businesses choosing to invest in our county. We hope Sunrae will have a long and prosperous relationship with Walker County."



Real Bright Sunrae Water president Mike Schieck said of the company's decision to locate there, "We considered several locations for our company but felt Walker County was the right place."



Sunrae plans to distribute its bottled water nationally.



"We have other projects that are currently being developed that we plan on locating in Walker County as well," Schieck added.



The details regarding those additional plans are not being disclosed by the company for now.