Two-thirds of Tennesseans plan to take a summer vacation

TAMPA, FL (WRCB) -- One of the largest travel organizations in the country released the results of a statewide survey Monday that predicted two out of three Tennessee residents said they planned to take a vacation trip this summer.



However, the AAA Consumer Pulse survey found that nearly half of Tennessee travelers plan to keep their vacation spending under $1,000, while just 16 percent anticipate spending more than $3,000 on their time away from home.



And while there was a 19 percent drop from 2011 in the number of travelers planning to drive to their destination (58% in 2012 vs. 77% in 2011), the survey found a 24 percent increase in those planning to fly. Last year, only 16 percent said they would fly, which this year four out of ten noted they were heading to the airport.



"Summer vacations are a much anticipated event for many Americans and it's great to see more Tennessee residents plan to take a vacation this summer, whether they stay local and enjoy the state's attractions or fly to faraway destinations," said Brent Hubele, AAA Travel vice president.