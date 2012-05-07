Rep. Fleischmann announces campaign staff

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

CHATTANOOGA, TN – In a release to the media Monday, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) announced the team that will lead his re-election campaign this year.



"I am glad to have these folks on board my campaign as we work to let the people of the 3rd District know about my proven conservative voting record and the promises I have kept in Washington," Fleischmann said. "We are not taking anything for granted, and will work harder than any other campaign so I can continue fighting in Congress for less government spending, lower taxes, the right to life, 2nd Amendment rights, and a strong national defense."



Jordan Powell, Senior Advisor – From January 2011 to February 2012, Mr. Powell served as Congressman Fleischmann's press secretary in his Washington, D.C. office.



Tyler Threadgill, Campaign Manager – Mr. Threadgill is an experienced campaigner who most notably served as the Tennessee Republican Party's Victory Director in 2010.



Axiom Strategies – In the 2010 election cycle, Axiom Strategies was the most critically acclaimed Republican direct mail firm in the country winning twice as many awards as any other Republican firm.

Wilson Perkins Allen Opinion Research – Founded in 1998, by CEO Chris Wilson, WPA Opinion Research (formerly known as Wilson Research Strategies) has been a leading provider of political polling for campaigns from Mayor and City Council to Governor and U.S. Senate in 47 states and several foreign countries.

The Strategy Group for Media – Founded in 1994, The Strategy Group for Media produces the most creative and compelling political advertising in the United States today.