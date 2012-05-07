Woman arrested for aiding suspect in double murder

(WRCB) – Dalton Police have arrested a woman in connection with a double murder.

According to officers, Kathy I. Strickland, of Woodbridge Lane, was arrested Wednesday, May 2, on charges of a felony charge of making false statements to law enforcement officers and also charges of hindering the apprehension of a criminal, and obstruction of law officers in connection with the April 29th homicides on Dude Street.

Investigators say Strickland's involvement came after the shootings, and is not considered a suspect in the deaths of 50-year-old Emilio Canales, Sr. and 31-year-old Emilio Francisco Canales.

Early on April 29th, 50-year-old Deborah Canales, with a gunshot wound to her back, ran to a neighbor's house for help. Police say she identified her son, 27-year-old Emilio Christopher Canales as the shooter.

After the shooting, officers say Canales left the home on Dude Street in a gray Monte Carlo. They say he called his aunt, Kathy Strickland and had her pick him up at the Walgreen's on Walnut Avenue and drive him to her house on Sparks Lane.

Strickland then drove to the Canales home where she was approached by police. Police say Strickland told them she had not seen or spoken to Canales since the day before.

Meanwhile, Canales fled Strickland's home on foot, believed to have been spooked by a police patrol in the neighborhood. A Whitfield County Deputy spotted Canales hiding outside the home and arrested him.

After conducting numerous interviews with witnesses, DPD investigators obtained warrants for Strickland's arrest and took her into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are continuing the investigation into the murders. Emilio Canales remains the sole suspect in the shootings.