Ala peach crop ready weeks early, warm temps cited - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ala peach crop ready weeks early, warm temps cited

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) - Growers say Alabama's peach crop is on sale weeks earlier than normal this year because of the warm winter.

Workers typically began picking fruit around mid-May in Chilton County, the heart of the state's peach country between Montgomery and Birmingham. But Cindy Phillips of Durbin Farms says the crop is two to three weeks ahead of schedule this year because of the mild temperatures.

Phillips says Durbin Farms' packing house already has been operating a week. And the strawberry crop also was early this year because of the weather.

An Auburn University study says Alabama produces about 20 million pounds of peaches annually. A 2009 study valued the state's peach crop at $10 million.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.