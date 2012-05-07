Road rage murder conviction upheld by Georgia Supreme Court

ATLANTA, GA (WRCB) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has unanimously upheld the convictions of Lance Coleman Rockholt, who has found guilty of a road rage murder in Walker County.

Rockholt had been indicted and convicted in the October 28, 2005 murder of Mark Anthony Pickett.

Upon his conviction, Judge Kristina Graham sentenced Rockholt to life imprisonment on the murder charge.

He was also given a consecutive five year sentence to be served without the possibility of parole for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

