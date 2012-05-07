UPDATED: Developer pulls plans for Hixson development

Part of the Hixson community is speaking out on a proposed development project off Highway 153. Monday night, a public meeting was held with the developer.

City planners recommend blocking a development that would level a Hixson hillside to create commercial space twice the size of Northgate Mall just miles down the road.

Dozens of Hamilton County residents are working this weekend to gather as much support as they can opposing a large, mixed-use development being proposed in Hixson.

(WRCB) - The developer of a planned development in Hixson says he is withdrawing his plans after public outcry.

Scenic Land Company developer Duane Horton tells Channel 3 he is withdrawing his proposal for the "Chattanooga Village," an apartment community, office complex and retail space at on the 190 acres located at the intersection of Highway 153 and Boy Scout Road.

"We're just withdrawing it at the moment, not entirely. We want more time refining the plan," Horton said.

He says the proposal meets all federal, state and city regulations, but wants more time to work with the community on addressing their concerns.

Horton didn't set a timeline for when the "refined" plans will be presented.

Over the weekend residents near the proposed development began to organize, in hopes of getting the City Council to deny zoning for the venture.

Residents have gathered over 1,800 signatures on petitions to block the development.

In addition, the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy has voiced opposition to the plan, citing environmental concerns.