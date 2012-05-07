Chattanooga's "Luther" joins Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame

MURFREESBORO, TN (WRCB)- The new Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame's first inductions include the longest running broadcaster in world history, Chattanooga's own Luther Masingill.

Having served as WDEF's morning announcer since December 31, 1940, "Luther," as generations of listeners call him, turned 90 in March, and continues to do the same job he began at age 19. The Hall of Famer is among names that are nationally recognized along with announcers who are longtime local voices.

They were inducted Saturday in Murfreesboro. The list includes Wink Martindale, whose radio career began in his native Jackson. He later hosted numerous TV game shows.

Along with Masingill and Martindale, others inducted in the career category were longtime Tennessee Volunteers announcer John Ward, country radio personalities Ralph Emery and Gerry House and rock radio personality Scott Shannon.

Legacy inductees included late-night rhythm and blues personalities William T. "Hoss" Allen and John "John R." Richbourg, sportscasters Larry Munson and Lindsey Nelson, Grand Ole Opry announcer Grant Turner and engineer Jack DeWitt. Engineer Bill Barry received the Lifetime Achievement Award.