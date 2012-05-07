Chattanooga Red Cross chapter searching for new executive director

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga area chapter of the American Red Cross is in the market for a new executive director, following the resignation of Barbara Alexander. Teresa Carver, who most recently was the interim director of the Central New York Regional Chapter, will serve in an interim capacity here.



Members of the local chapter were quick to praise the work of Alexander. "We are very appreciative of Barbara's contributions to the Red Cross, " said board chair Jane Simpson. "She has led our work in southeast Tennessee through successful disaster responses locally, including floods and tornadoes."



Simpson added, "She has helped build our board of directors, grown our financial support, and increased the community's awareness of our work. We wish her well in all her future endeavors."



During Alexander's tenure as executive director of the Greater Chattanooga Area chapter, the organization increased service delivery to the community and responded to four national disaster operations in the region.



"I have truly appreciated the opportunity to work for the American Red Cross and have been honored to work alongside incredible volunteers and staff which have made a difference for so many people living and working in our communities," Alexander said. "I trust that those volunteers will continue providing leadership, services and education which are the heart of the American Red Cross mission."



Another change at the chapter is the appointment of Sandy Matheson as Chief Development Officer. Matheson, who has over 20 years of non-profit development experience, has been a Red Cross disaster responder since 2005. Matheson will be responsible for American Red Cross financial development activities for the entire East Tennessee Region.