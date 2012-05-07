Isolated storms expected this afternoon

(WRCB) - We should see some isolated showers and storms ahead of an approaching front this afternoon.

There is a SLIGHT RISK of a severe storm or two developing west of Chattanooga up on the plateau. Gusty winds and small hail are the biggest threats with little to no threat of tornadoes.

The chance of more widespread storms will increase overnight into Tuesday as the front slowly moves through the Tennessee Valley.

An area of low pressure will develop along the front as it moves past on Wednesday, and that will keep showers in the forecast into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, the front will finally move out, and we will have cooler and drier air settling in for the rest of the week and the weekend. Highs Wednesday through Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s!

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.