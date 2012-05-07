Hundreds of trees come down along Stringer's Ridge for US 27 wor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Hundreds of trees come down along Stringer's Ridge for US 27 work

Posted: Updated:
By Pam Sohn, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Greg and Paul Lovingood, with West Contracting Inc., are clearing the hillsides along U.S. Highway 27 for a massive expansion of the highway that will include 31 retaining walls between Signal Mountain Road and the Olgiati Bridge./ Jake Daniels. CTFP. Greg and Paul Lovingood, with West Contracting Inc., are clearing the hillsides along U.S. Highway 27 for a massive expansion of the highway that will include 31 retaining walls between Signal Mountain Road and the Olgiati Bridge./ Jake Daniels. CTFP.
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) - The once tree-lined drive along Stringer's Ridge on U.S. Highway 27 between Red Bank and Chattanooga is becoming treeless.

Hundreds of mature trees have come down in the past two months, and still more will fall as hillside after hillside is scoured in preparation for road widening and 31 massive concrete retaining walls.

The walls -- with a cut-stone face and terracing up the sides of Stringer's steep slopes -- will become the new edging of progress.

The 1.6-mile stretch of road will be widened from four lanes to six and occasionally eight as side-saddle ramp lanes come and go.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.