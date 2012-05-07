Hundreds of trees come down along Stringer's Ridge for US 27 work

Greg and Paul Lovingood, with West Contracting Inc., are clearing the hillsides along U.S. Highway 27 for a massive expansion of the highway that will include 31 retaining walls between Signal Mountain Road and the Olgiati Bridge./ Jake Daniels. CTFP.

(Times Free Press) - The once tree-lined drive along Stringer's Ridge on U.S. Highway 27 between Red Bank and Chattanooga is becoming treeless.

Hundreds of mature trees have come down in the past two months, and still more will fall as hillside after hillside is scoured in preparation for road widening and 31 massive concrete retaining walls.

The walls -- with a cut-stone face and terracing up the sides of Stringer's steep slopes -- will become the new edging of progress.

The 1.6-mile stretch of road will be widened from four lanes to six and occasionally eight as side-saddle ramp lanes come and go.

