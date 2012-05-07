Will tougher admissions rules limit college access?

Students Tyler Dockery and Dania Gaines walk to class at Dalton State College in this file photo. / Matt Fields-Johnson. CTFP.

(Times Free Press) - As the pressure builds for colleges not only to enroll more students but actually graduate them, more schools are turning to their admission requirements as part of the solution.

More campuses nationwide and in the area are toughening admission standards to make sure that students who get into college also are the ones with the best chance of succeeding.

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga raised the minimum ACT score from 17 to 18 in 2008, and starting last fall, the minimum high school grade point average requirement went from 2.75 to 2.85.

