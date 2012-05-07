Vice President to visit Tennessee for fundraiser

(AP) - Vice President Joe Biden is expected to be in Nashville for a fundraiser.

The location of the event has not been disclosed for security reasons, but Nashville police say they were informed that Biden will be attending a fundraiser at a private residence on Monday.

Police say traffic will be affected due to some roads being closed for the visit, but they expect them to be open in time for afternoon rush hour.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.