(WRCB) - Could Facebook posts be detrimental to a murder case?

That's the question right now as an Alabama judge stopped lawyers from publicly discussing murder charges against a grandmother and stepmother.

Joyce Garrard and her daughter-in-law, Jessica Hardin, are accused of making 9 year old Savannah Hardin run until she died, as punishment for lying about eating a candy bar.

As you could imagine, much of the debate has spilled onto social networking sites like Facebook.

Because family of the victim have responded to posts, experts fear they may reveal evidence in the case.

There are no records that show the judge is aware of the Facebook posts, but lawyers are urging him to look into the matter.