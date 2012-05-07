Firefighters battle business fire near Moccasin Bend

(WRCB) - Chattanooga firefighters spent part of Monday morning battling a fire on Hudson Road, off Pineville Road.

The fire started just after 3:00 a.m. at Aqua-Treat, Inc. The company treats non-hazardous industrial waste.



A firefighter on the scene tells Channel 3, a pit that neutralizes non-hazardous waste caught fire. They believe a combination of lime and sawdust started the blaze.

They were able to get the fire out quickly. No injuries have been reported.