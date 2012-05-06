Nelms and McCaleb Win May Southern 175 Series Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Larry Nelms and Richard McCaleb caught a five-bass limit weighing 22.19 lbs. to win first place and $520 in the May Southern 175 Series bass tournament at Chester Frost Park. McCaleb said "we caught our fish in less than 10' of water using Carolina rigs".

Click here to watch exclusive Channel3Outdoors interview with the winners

Justin Medley and Chuck Houston took over-all big-fish honors with a largemouth bass weighing 7.07 pounds which earned them $310.

This was the third tournament of six for the 2012 season. The Southern 175 series will end its season with a Classic in September in which the winners will receive a brand new Tracker bass boat from Island Cove Marine.

The remainder of the top 10 places are listed below:

1ST LARRY NELMS & RICHARD McCALEB with 22.19 lbs. good for $520

2ND TOM KIZZIAH & DONNY ROBERTS with 22.08lbs. good for $320

3RD JOHN GUDEL & JOHN GREEN with 21.00 lbs. good for $160

4TH JOSH WOFFORD & TOMMY LEDFORD with 19.81 lbs. good for $140

5TH JOHN HARDIN & JASON COOK with 18.52 lbs. good for $100

6TH ANTHONY CORRELL & JOESPH SHADRICK with 18.43 lbs.

7TH JEFF RICHMOND & GREG LAMB with 18.42 lbs.

8TH RICHARD MORRIS & CHRIS ASHER with 17.74 lbs.

9TH TAYLOR MASSINGILL & HADEN LAMB with 16.88 lbs.

10TH JACK BROWN & JARED MCMILLAN with16.66 lbs.

For more info visit: www.175series.com