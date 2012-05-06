Opponents of Hixson development rally to stop re-zone

HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -- Dozens of Hamilton County residents are working this weekend to gather as much support as they can opposing a large, mixed-use development being proposed in Hixson.



The Chattanooga City Council will vote on re-zoning for the development at Tuesday's meeting. For months, Hixson residents have raised concerns over the proposed "Chattanooga Village." Before that vote happens, they're rallying to get more people on their side.



The controversy lies at the intersection of Highway 153 and Boy Scout Road in Hixson. It's where the Scenic Land Company wants to build apartments, an office complex, and retail space on 190-acres, which is twice the size of Northgate Mall.



"This property we expect to generate a lot of tax revenue," Scenic Land Company developer Dwayne Horton said in a March interview.



But, around 1,800 residents have signed a petition saying it's not worth it, like Jerry Jones, who would have a front row seat of the development from his back porch in the Northern Lights neighborhood.



"You'll see it all. You'll see every little bit of it. In fact, there's a beautiful lake down here that'll be destroyed," opponent Jerry Jones said.



Aside from worries about his property value, is traffic. He's a retired TDOT engineer.



"[Highway]153 is at capacity now and how that's all going to work, I don't know," Jones said.



The plans do include added stop lights.



The North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy opposes the plans for environmental concerns of erosion and flooding in an already prone area if the hilltop is leveled out as proposed.



"We estimate those numbers to produce a million gallons per hour of additional storm water runoff every significant rain event," North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy Executive Director Gregory Vickrey said.



Developers showed the public revised plans to add bio retention ponds, in March, but Vickrey, who sported a "Don't Chop the Hilltop" t-shirt, thinks that still wouldn't work.



"Right now all those plans are, are a bunch of pretty pictures," Vickrey said.



Leading up to the council's final decision, opponents spent the weekend handing out t-shirts, petitions and door hangers in an effort to get as many people possible at Tuesday's meeting to try to sway council to vote against the re-zone.



A few weeks ago, the Regional Planning Commission approved a recommendation to deny the re-zone. It will hand that over to council at Tuesday's meeting.



Opponents argue there needs to be more focus on redeveloping rather than creating new.



