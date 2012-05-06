Haslam's second legislative session no slam dunk

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - In the months following his first legislative session, freshman Gov. Bill Haslam was able to boast in speeches about unanimous approval of his budget plan and a near perfect record with his legislative agenda.

The Republican's sophomore effort wasn't quite as much of a slam dunk. Haslam's $31 billion spending plan went to a conference committee for the first time since the income tax fights of a decade ago, and 29 lawmakers voted against the final version.

Haslam had to abandon an effort to lift a cap average classroom sizes amid growing fears among educators and parents.

Meanwhile, the governor's pledge to bring more transparency to the state's economic development was undercut by a bill seeking to close more records regarding companies receiving cash grants. That bill was abandoned, too.

