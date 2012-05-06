City weighs wish list for upgraded 21st Century Waterfront

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Even as the city looks at repairing the 21st Century Waterfront, there could be even more room for improvement.

Larry Zehnder, administrator for the Chattanooga Parks and Recreation Department, said the waterfront is underused by the public and he wants to find out how to make it a more desirable destination.

"We probably do have more of a problem down there than we really realize," he said.

The $120 million Tennessee River showcase opened to great fanfare in 2005, but there have been problems ever since. The city had to fix The Passage, a water feature at the waterfront, at a cost of $1.6 million. An estimate last week to fix the concrete edge of the riverfront ran between $4.8 million and $7.8 million.

