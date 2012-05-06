Kingston Police deny 'special treatment' for Mayfield's son - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Kingston Police deny 'special treatment' for Mayfield's son

Michael Mayfield. File photo by Dan Henry / Times Free Press Michael Mayfield. File photo by Dan Henry / Times Free Press

KINGSTON, TN. (Times Free Press) -- A top Kingston, Tenn., police official denied giving "special treatment" to Michael Mayfield after admitting he changed Mayfield's initial court date from May to Aug. 27 -- three weeks after an election that Mayfield's father must win to reach Congress.

"There's no special treatment at all," Kingston Assistant Police Chief Gary Nelson said. "It had nothing to do with the election coming up. It was totally my choice to pick that date."

The court date for Mayfield is scheduled 25 days after the Aug. 2 Republican primary election in Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District. That's a crucial test for the political future of his father, Scottie Mayfield, who's running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann.

On April 26, Michael Mayfield, 33, was charged with vandalism under $500 after he confessed to slashing a Fleischmann aide's tire. The incident took place April 24 at a campaign event for his father at the Roane County Courthouse.

