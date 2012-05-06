New phase of Cloudland Canyon trail under way - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New phase of Cloudland Canyon trail under way

By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Photo by Dan Henry / Times Free Press

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA (Times Free Press) -- Jim Huff was in the woods Friday morning near Cloudland Canyon State Park with his dog for company, Alison Krauss' bluegrass cranked up on the stereo and a giant shovel at his fingertips.

Huff was using a mini-excavator to carve a section of a Lula Lake Land Trust trail that will lead from a trailhead at Nick-A-Jack Road all the way to Cloudland Canyon when construction is finished this fall.

"I'm just an old farmboy," said Huff, a retired elementary school teacher who grew up using heavy equipment on his family's farm near Jonesboro, Ga. His interest in mountain biking led him to found Jim's Outdoors, a trail construction company.

Huff kept a close eye on an indicator that showed the grade of the trail he was digging through the duff, stumps and rocks on the forest floor.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

