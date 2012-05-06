Accident victim was engaged to congressional candidate

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A fatal accident on Interstate 75 just south of Cleveland late Friday morning claimed the life of the fiancé of a congressional candidate.



Meredith "Breann" Murray-Tolley was engaged to Matthew Denniston, an independent candidate in the 3rd Congressional district race.



According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials, Murray-Tolley was driving south on the Interestate near mile marker 20 just around 11:40 a.m. when she lost control of her car, sliding through a pair of guardrails in the median and colliding with an underpass barrier.



Officials estimate she was traveling at approximately 70 mph at the time of the accident.



Emergency workers were unable to save her life.



Murray-Tolley had also recently been appointed to the board of the Complementary Health Education Organization.



"We are so upset at the loss," said CHEO board member Tami Freedman. "She had two young children, many family and an extraordinary number of friends who are so upset. And she was so talented and had such extensive knowledge in the holistic field and it is such a loss to all of us and to the entire community. We miss her and are at such a loss."

