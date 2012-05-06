New Georgia license plates available starting Monday

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's new license plates will be available statewide starting Monday.

The Georgia Department of Revenue says license plates issued prior to December 1, 2003, will be replaced either when owners renew their vehicle registration or when they register a vehicle for the first time. License plates issued after December 1, 2003 will be replaced.

The new car tag, designed by Linda Sosebee of Forsyth, was chosen from among 500 entries in a contest last year and features peaches in the foreground against a backdrop of green hills.

The contest drew controversy last year after confusion arose over whether the motto "In God We Trust" would be on the new car tag. People will have the option of adding the religious motto to the tag for free starting July 1.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.