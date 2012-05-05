Huie and Houston win Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail Qua - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Huie and Houston win Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail Qualifier on Nickajack

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
First place winners - Trent Huie and Ryan Houston First place winners - Trent Huie and Ryan Houston

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Trent Huie and Ryan Houston., caught a five-bass limit weighing 17.76 pounds to win first place in the 2012 Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail Qualifier bass tournament held on Nickajack Lake April the 29th.

Trent and Ryan also won the big fish of the tournament award with a giant largemouth bass weighing 6.73 pounds.

Rounding out the remaining 10 places:

  • 2nd - University of Tennessee, Chattanooga - Robby Crosslin and James Childers with 13.32 lbs.
  • 3rd - Tennessee Tech University - Ryan Harpe and Chris Thomas with 12.72 lbs.
  • 4th - Tennessee Tech University - Matt Townson and Will Stansell with 12.28 lbs.
  • 5th - Tennessee Tech University - Brent White with 11.85 lbs.
  • 6th - Tennessee Tech University - Bryson Dalton and Joe Ellis with 11.44 lbs.
  • 7th - University of Tennessee, Chattanooga - Greg Worsham and Cody Snyder with 11.29 lbs.
  • 8th - University of Tennessee, Chattanooga - Taylor Bolton and Parker Bacon with        10.65 lbs.
  • 9th - University of Tennessee, Chattanooga - Jimmy Reynolds and Dan Geren with 6.23 lbs.
  • 10th - Lincoln Memorial - Brandon Hatcher and Rand Wasson with 5.77 lbs.
