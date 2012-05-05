Huie and Houston win Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail Qualifier on Nickajack

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Trent Huie and Ryan Houston., caught a five-bass limit weighing 17.76 pounds to win first place in the 2012 Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail Qualifier bass tournament held on Nickajack Lake April the 29th.

Trent and Ryan also won the big fish of the tournament award with a giant largemouth bass weighing 6.73 pounds.

Rounding out the remaining 10 places: