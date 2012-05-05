Gross and Milling Take the Win in Sportsman’s Warehouse Dream To - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gross and Milling Take the Win in Sportsman’s Warehouse Dream Tournament

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
1st place winners - James Milling and Buddy Gross 1st place winners - James Milling and Buddy Gross

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Buddy Gross and James Milling from Ringgold Ga., caught a five-bass limit weighing 25.62 pounds to win first place and $1,500 in the sixth annual Sportsman's Warehouse Dream Tournament. The winning team reported catching fish all day on deep structure using crankbaits and jigs.

Click here to watch the exclusive Channel3Outdoors Interview with the winners

The father and son team of Chuck and Brad James took over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.05 pounds and earned them $500.

 

Rounding out the remaining top ten places:

  • 2nd: Chuck and Brad James 25.25 lbs., $1,000
  • 3rd: Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis 24.99 lbs., $750
  • 4th: Rogie Brown and Alan Brown 24.03 lbs., $675
  • 5th: Chris Coleman and Jim Cross 23.78 lbs., $600
  • 6th: Matt Wendorf and Jim Cofer 23.05 lbs., $500
  • 7th: Allen Lewis and Bob Anthony 22.55 lbs., $425
  • 8th: Ron Willerson and Scotty Gilley 22.29 lbs., $350
  • 9th: Wes Hardin and Jason Cook 21.87 lbs., $300
  • 10th: Steve Norris and Marc Pratt 21.64 lbs., $250

 

Hourly Big Fish Winners:

Big Fish Hour 1 - Robert Anderson 6.62 lbs., $250

Big Fish Hour 2 - Chris Coleman and Jim Cross 6.66 lbs., $250

Big Fish Hour 3 - Steve Norris and Marc Pratt 6.55 lbs., $250

Big Fish Hour 4 - Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis 6.35 lbs., $250

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.