Gross and Milling Take the Win in Sportsman’s Warehouse Dream Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Buddy Gross and James Milling from Ringgold Ga., caught a five-bass limit weighing 25.62 pounds to win first place and $1,500 in the sixth annual Sportsman's Warehouse Dream Tournament. The winning team reported catching fish all day on deep structure using crankbaits and jigs.

The father and son team of Chuck and Brad James took over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.05 pounds and earned them $500.

Rounding out the remaining top ten places:

2nd: Chuck and Brad James 25.25 lbs., $1,000

3rd: Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis 24.99 lbs., $750

4th: Rogie Brown and Alan Brown 24.03 lbs., $675

5th: Chris Coleman and Jim Cross 23.78 lbs., $600

6th: Matt Wendorf and Jim Cofer 23.05 lbs., $500

7th: Allen Lewis and Bob Anthony 22.55 lbs., $425

8th: Ron Willerson and Scotty Gilley 22.29 lbs., $350

9th: Wes Hardin and Jason Cook 21.87 lbs., $300

10th: Steve Norris and Marc Pratt 21.64 lbs., $250

Hourly Big Fish Winners:

Big Fish Hour 1 - Robert Anderson 6.62 lbs., $250

Big Fish Hour 2 - Chris Coleman and Jim Cross 6.66 lbs., $250

Big Fish Hour 3 - Steve Norris and Marc Pratt 6.55 lbs., $250

Big Fish Hour 4 - Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis 6.35 lbs., $250