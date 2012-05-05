"Super Moon" appears Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- If the moon Saturday night looks like a scene from a werewolf movie or 'Moonstruck' you aren't imagining things.

Tonight's full moon, according to NASA, will be as much as 14% bigger and 30% brighter as it passes closer to Earth than at any other time this year.

The scientific term for this occurrence is the "perigee moon", dubbed the "Super Moon" and will happen at 11:34 p.m. EDT.

There may a few clouds passing through the Tennessee Valley sky tonight but we should still have a good view of this beautiful celestial illumination. Enjoy!