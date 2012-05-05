Erlanger chief medical officer Cy Huffman resigns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Erlanger chief medical officer Cy Huffman resigns

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Dr. Cy Huffman resigned the post of chief medical officer of Erlanger Health System on Friday, according to interim CEO Charlesetta Woodard-Thompson.

"I plan to name an interim CMO in the next few days," Woodard-Thompson said in an email. "Erlanger will continue to remain strongly focused on physician relationships and physician engagement, as well as quality initiatives.

"We feel well prepared to address Dr. Huffman's departure, and fortunate to have a number of talented individuals who can have a positive impact on quality and physician oversight."

She said she was grateful for Huffman's work over the past four years and admires his passion for community health and his dedication to improving disparities in health care.

