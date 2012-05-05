Hamilton County DA wants Lonnie Hood case reinstated on docket - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Hamilton County DA wants Lonnie Hood case reinstated on docket

Posted: Updated:

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The Hamilton County District Attorney's office is objecting to dismissal of two charges against Lonnie R. Hood, who served court-ordered community service on a construction project in the sheriff's annex.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Smith filed a motion on April 30 to reinstate Hood's case on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest to the trial docket.

"The state would show that the defendant did not complete community service as agreed," Smith wrote.

A hearing is scheduled for May 14.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.