Hamilton County DA wants Lonnie Hood case reinstated on docket

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The Hamilton County District Attorney's office is objecting to dismissal of two charges against Lonnie R. Hood, who served court-ordered community service on a construction project in the sheriff's annex.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Smith filed a motion on April 30 to reinstate Hood's case on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest to the trial docket.

"The state would show that the defendant did not complete community service as agreed," Smith wrote.

A hearing is scheduled for May 14.

