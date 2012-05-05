Invasive tree-killing insect from Asia found in Chattanooga area

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The woolly adelgid, a pinhead-sized, sap-sucking insect from east Asia that threatens to wipe out huge stands of eastern hemlock trees around the country, has been found on Lookout Mountain.

"I've found some up on Scenic Highway ... close to Covenant College," Walker County, Ga. Agricultural Agent Norman Edwards said. "The ones we found were at a resident's home that had them on some mature hemlocks."

Bobby Davenport, development director of the Lula Lake Land Trust that conserves 9,000 acres on Lookout Mountain, said, "It's a catastrophe, but it's a slow-motion catastrophe."

He vows to fight the invasive insect, which he's sure soon will start leaving its white, woolly egg sacs on the land trust's hemlocks.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.