Update: Bodies found in search for three West Tenn. girls and their mother

(Update) Guntown, Miss. (WRCB)- The FBI says two bodies have been found in Mississippi, as agents search for a missing West Tennessee woman and her three children. But they haven't identified the remains.

The bodies were found early Saturday morning in Guntown, Mississippi, in a home associated with kidnapping suspect Adam Mayes.

Eight year old Kyliyah Bain, along with her sisters, 12 year old Alexandria and 14 year old Adrianne, were last seen April 27th.

Mayes, who is said to be a family friend, is considered armed and dangerous.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities are searching for three sisters who went missing from Tennessee and may now be in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Saturday morning, and Tennessee authorities also have issued an alert. A press release from the patrol says the girls are believed to be with their mother, 31-year-old Jo Ann Bain, and 35-year-old Adam Mayes.

The girls are 8-year-old Kyliyah Bain; 12-year-old Alexandria; and 14-year-old Adrienne. Investigators say they believe Mayes may have cut his hair, as well as cutting and dying the girls' hair to hide their identities.

Authorities are calling Mayes armed and dangerous, and investigators are issuing warrants for his arrest on kidnapping charges. He was last seen Tuesday in Guntown, Miss. Anyone with information is asked to call 601-987-1353 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

