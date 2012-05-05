Hamilton County jail inmate commits suicide

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Hamilton County Sheriff's Office officials have confirmed the death of a 51 year old inmate at the county jail was the result of suicide.

Janice Atkinson said that Kenneth Wayne Darr, who has been incarcerated at the hail since May 1st, was found dead in his cell around 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

The Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation into how Darr was able to take his own life.

The body has been transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiners facility for an autopsy.

Darr had been arrested for violation of probation. He had pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated stalking in March, 2011 and received a one year sentence.

He was due back in court on May 11 to appear before Judge Stern.



Atkinson said additional information will be released as it becomes available during the course of the investigation.

