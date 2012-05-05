Hinske homers as Braves beat Rockies 9-8 in 11

DENVER (AP) - Eric Hinske had four hits, including a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 11th inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 on Friday night.

After pinch hitter Tyler Pastornicky singled to start the 11th, Hinske sent a 94-mph fastball from Edgmer Escalona (0-1) into the Rockies' bullpen for his first homer of the season.

Chad Durbin (2-0) worked his way out of a jam in the 10th to earn the win and Craig Kimbrel survived a shaky 11th for his ninth save in 10 chances. Kimbrel gave up an RBI groundout to Todd Helton before getting Michael Cuddyer to roll out to end the game.

Hinske's four-hit night ties a career high. He also had two singles and an RBI double.

The Braves' bullpen was solid all night after starter Tim Hudson departed. All combined, they allowed just two hits and one run in five innings of work.

