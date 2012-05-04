Nunez sparks Lookouts' offense in rout of Stars

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WRCB) -- Luis Nunez had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs to lead Chattanooga to an easy 8-2 win over Huntsville at Joe Davis Stadium on Friday night.

The Lookouts scored one run in each of the second through fifth innings before exploding for four runs in the sixth to put the game away.

Nunez's two-run single capped the big frame. He added an RBI single in the second for Chattanooga's first run and also delivered a run-scoring single in the fifth that made it a 4-1 game.

Pedro Baez had three hits and drove in a pair, while Jake Lemmerman and Blake Smith had two hits apiece and combined to score three runs. The Lookouts racked up 14 hits as a team off Stars' pitching.

Ethan Martin (3-0) was in control on the mound, scattering five hits across seven innings. He gave up one earned run and walked just one while striking out nine.

Steve Ames pitched a scoreless eighth before Geison Aguasviva gave up a run on three hits before closing out the ninth.

Former Ringgold High and Kennesaw State star Kyle Heckathorn (1-1) took the loss for Huntsville. The right-hander gave up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out just three in four-and-a-third innings.

The two teams will play the rubber match of their five-game series Saturday night at 7:43 p.m. ET.