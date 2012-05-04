Coyotes beat Predators 1-0, go up 3-1 in series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Shane Doan scored in the first period, Mike Smith made 25 saves and the Phoenix Coyotes beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Friday night to grab a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.

By winning their first game in the month of May, the Coyotes can advance to the conference finals with a win in Game 5 on Monday night in Arizona.

The Predators played with forwards Alexander Radulov and Andrei Kostitsyn benched for a second straight game, this time the decision by coach Barry Trotz to stick with the lineup that won 2-0 on Wednesday night. When Radulov and Kostitsyn were announced as scratches, some fans cheered.

They sorely missed their offense, though Nashville thought it tied it with 7:12 remaining. But officials waved off the power-play goal because a whistle blew before the puck crossed the line.

