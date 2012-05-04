Man charged with DUI following chase in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) – A police chase in Marion County ends with three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Spokeswoman Dalya Qualls tells Channel 3 officers in Marion County chased the suspect because the Ford F250 he was driving was allegedly stolen.

Qualls says the suspect was hit by a tractor-trailer when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes of I-24 at mile marker 143.

The impact caused the pickup to hit another truck.

The suspect and the driver of the tractor-trailer were taken to Grandview Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The third driver wasn't injured.

Qualls says the THP has charged the suspect with DUI, and more will likely follow from Marion County.

Qualls says the Highway Patrol was not involved in the pursuit in any way.

