Man dies after being hit with skillet

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Greene County authorities say a man has died after being hit on the head with a frying pan.
The Greeneville Sun reported 26-year-old Eric Hiatt was struck by the
teenage brother of a woman he was fighting with. Hiatt was pronounced
dead at the scene Sunday night.
The sheriff's report said deputies were called to the house on a report of a domestic dispute with a male subject unconscious.
The woman who was attacked, 26-year-old Tara Fincannon, told deputies
Hiatt was attacking her on a bed when her younger brother hit him with a
skillet. The younger man was identified as 18-year-old Travis
Fincannon, who was questioned and released.
