Man dies after being hit with skillet

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Greene County authorities say a man has died after being hit on the head with a frying pan.

The Greeneville Sun reported 26-year-old Eric Hiatt was struck by the teenage brother of a woman he was fighting with. Hiatt was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night.

The sheriff's report said deputies were called to the house on a report of a domestic dispute with a male subject unconscious.

The woman who was attacked, 26-year-old Tara Fincannon, told deputies Hiatt was attacking her on a bed when her younger brother hit him with a skillet. The younger man was identified as 18-year-old Travis Fincannon, who was questioned and released.

(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)