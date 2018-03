RHEA COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A child is in critical condition, following a jet ski crash Friday.

The collision happened on Watts Bar Lake near Spring City, shortly after 3:00 p.m.

A TWRA spokesperson says a jet ski carrying a man and the child collided with another jet ski carrying two people.

The girl and the man were taken to Erlanger, where she is listed in critical condition and he is listed as stable.

The other two people involved were treated and released at the scene.

The spokesperson says alcohol is not a factor, but charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

