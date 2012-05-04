McKamey Officer: "We have the monkey in a trap"

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- There was a bit of 'monkey business' for Chattanooga Police and the McKamey Animal center Friday. They had to chase down a monkey on the loose.

It was a call co-workers in the newsroom at Channel 3 could not believe when they heard it come across the police scanners, "a monkey is on the loose."

We immediately jumped into action to see for ourselves, if there truly was a monkey wandering the streets of Chattanooga.

As they say, a monkey in a cage is always better than a monkey on the run. Friday was anything but normal for Chattanooga Police and McKamey workers. You could say the subject in custody is going behind monkey bars.

"We have the monkey in a trap."

"I went over there to see what it was and she showed me this animal in the trees there, climbing around. It looked like a monkey to me," says Jerry Daniel who lives nearby.

Molly is a Brazilian Marmoset, who quickly became the star attraction for folks living along East 26th Street.

One neighbor told us with a straight face, he has lived in Chattanooga for nine years and has never seen a monkey on his street before.

"It started climbing out of the trees there and coming out to where we were at. And I knew right quick we needed to get somebody to come and catch it," says Daniel.

Armed with a large net, just in case, McKamey provided the cage, Chattanooga PD, the backup.

"I just heard a call in the radio that, yes, it was indeed a monkey," says Sgt. Barry Burns with Chattanooga Police.

His initial impression? "I thought it was a bigger monkey at first," he says. "I thought it'd be more exciting, just the little kind. It was still interesting because it's just something you don't see every day."

He sounded a little disappointed.

"No, I wasn't disappointed, actually," says Burns. "I've never seen one like that before. It was ok."

"I've seen them on TV, but I didn't know we could have them in this part of the country," says Daniel with a laugh.

"It's one that they family will hear when they get home," says Burns.

It is legal to own a monkey in Tennessee. You only have to have a license to breed and sell them and the paperwork to prove you bought one from a licensed breeder.

At last check, McKamey is waiting to reunite Molly with her owner, as soon as she provides that paperwork.