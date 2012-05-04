Trotz sitting Preds' Radulov, Kostitsyn again vs Coyotes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Predators coach Barry Trotz is sitting forwards Alexander Radulov and Andrei Kostitsyn for Game 4 against Phoenix on Friday night because he doesn't want to change a winning formula.

The Predators suspended Radulov and Kostitsyn for Wednesday night's 2-0 victory, which pulled Nashville within 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinal.

Trotz announced his decision Friday after a morning skate. He says both players understood that the coach wants to stick with the players he feels made a big statement. Trotz says the playoffs are about right now and the group.

Radulov is Nashville's top scorer in the postseason with six points despite missing the last game. Kostitsyn has three goals, tied for the team lead.

