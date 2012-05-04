NASCAR Notes: Focus moves to Talladega after last week's drama

Focus moves to Talladega after last week's drama

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - NASCAR has moved on to Talladega Superspeedway, where the focus on Friday was on everything it takes to race around the fast Alabama track.

But there was still a slight hangover from last week, when a pair of NASCAR calls altered the outcome of the race at Richmond.

Carl Edwards was penalized for jumping a late restart, and a debris caution gave Kyle Busch the opening to take the win away from Tony Stewart.

Both Edwards and Stewart said they had moved on from Saturday night's race, and NASCAR president Mike Helton insisted the series made the correct calls.

Still, it wasn't lost on anyone that the controversy had people buzzing about NASCAR during what's otherwise been a stretch of unusually clean racing.

NASCAR's 2 female drivers not rivals - or friends

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Danica Patrick and Johanna Long are in similar boats. Both are female Chevrolet drivers trying to build careers in male-dominated NASCAR.

Someday maybe they'll even meet.

Patrick makes her Talladega Superspeedway debut in Saturday's Nationwide Series race starting in the 17th spot. Long starts seven spots back.

They're not particularly interested in the inevitable comparisons. Patrick says pretty much all she knows about the 19-year-old rookie is that "she has a lot of strong qualifying runs."

Long says the two see each other during driver introductions but have never spoken. Asked if they're rivals, Long gives a sheepish, "No."

Patrick has started four times at the other restrictor plate track, Daytona International Speedway. She's got one top-10 finish and won the pole there this year before running into early trouble.

Mike Ford focused on future, not past with JGR

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Crew chief Mike Ford is back at the track, focusing on his new job with Aric Almirola instead of the past with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Ford was hired by Richard Petty Motorsports this week as crew chief for Almirola. He was let go from JGR during the offseason despite leading Denny Hamlin to 17 victories and berths in the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship in all six seasons together.

Ford said Friday he didn't want to talk too much about his time at JGR, but acknowledged he was bothered by the timing of his release. Because every job was already filled when he was let go, Ford was out of work the first nine races of this season.

He was snapped up this week by RPM, which released Greg Erwin.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.