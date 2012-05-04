One killed in I-75 crash near Cleveland Friday afternoon - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

One killed in I-75 crash near Cleveland Friday afternoon

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 south near Cleveland, Tenn., the Tennessee Highway Patrol is reporting.

The vehicle struck an underpass barrier near the 20-mile marker and caught fire, said THP spokeswoman Dalya Qualls.

The left lane of I-75 southbound is currently closed, she said. The right lane is open and traffic is slowly moving.

No additional details were immediately available.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

