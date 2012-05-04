One killed in I-75 crash near Cleveland Friday afternoon

Working Together For You

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 south near Cleveland, Tenn., the Tennessee Highway Patrol is reporting.

The vehicle struck an underpass barrier near the 20-mile marker and caught fire, said THP spokeswoman Dalya Qualls.

The left lane of I-75 southbound is currently closed, she said. The right lane is open and traffic is slowly moving.

No additional details were immediately available.

