CFC helping Finley Stadium at least break even

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Since the Chattanooga Football Club burst on the scene in 2009, it has led the NPSL in attendance. In doing so they've also helped Finley Stadium get out the red.



Stadium Director Merrill Eckstein says Finley will at least break even again this year. "It's a nice addition to have the CFC. I would rate them, other than the Mocs who put a bigger crowd in the stands, the best drawing activity in the stadium," said Eckstein.



With two months until the close of this fiscal year Eckstein is confident the stadium will at least break even in consecutive years for the first time.



After losing $60,000 in city funding, things weren't looking good, but a mild winter saved Finley quite a bit of cash.



With rising crowds in what used to be the dry summer months Eckstein says Chattanooga FC's popularity has been a big boost, "They have done a good job in promoting the games, and promoting things in and around the stadium that make it fun for people to be here. So it's been a great combination."



Eckstein expects Saturday's season opener against the Knoxville Force to be a great combo as well. CFC sponsor Volkswagen is urging their workers to fill the stands. They want at least 5,000 fans for Cinco de Mayo.



"That could be several thousand people if they all came. Obviously they all won't but it should really swell the crowd for CFC and that's wonderful," said Eckstein.



The crowd is sure to swell on July 7th when CFC will host two powerhouse Mexican Premier League Teams, Club America vs Pachuka.



The team is predicting a sellout. Finley Stadium hasn't sold out since the 2007 FCS Championship Game featuring Appalachian State.