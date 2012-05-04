Endangered Child Alert issued for three West Tennessee children

HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A Tennessee Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office for 14 year-old Adrienne Bain, 12 year-old Alexandria Bain, and 8 year-old Kyliyah Bain.



Adrienne, Alexandria, and Kyliyah were last seen on April 27, 2012.



Adrienna is a white female. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5'04" tall and weighs 129 lbs. Alexandria is a white female. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is 5' tall and weighs 105 lbs. Kyliyah is a white female. She has blonde hair and brown eyes and is 4'tall and weighs 57 lbs.



They may be in the company of their mother, Jo Ann Bain and an adult male, Adam Mayes. Jo Ann is a white female. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5'03" tall and weighs 130 lbs.



Adam Mayes is a white male. He has brown hair and blue eyes and is 6'03" tall and weighs 175 lbs. He has a warrant on file for false report with full extradition and is believed to be carrying a firearm.



Adam was last seen in Guntown, Mississippi on Tuesday, May 1, 2012. They may be enroute to Arizona or Mississippi. Adam has connections to North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. There is no vehicle information at this time



If you have seen either subject, please contact Hardeman County Sheriff's Office 731-658-3971 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.