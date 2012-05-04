Man arrested in Cherokee County after police standoff

MURPHY, NC (WRCB) — A Cherokee County crisis negotiator was able to peacefully end a hostage situation involving an armed 34 year old soldier from Ft. Lewis, Washington.



Shortly after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Cherokee County Emergency Communications Center received a call for that a person was being held against her will at gunpoint.



The caller told dispatchers that the subject was still at the residence.



Law enforcement officers responded to a residence on Goldfield Road in Cherokee County.

There the found Michael Donovan Sobat , 34, an Army E4 stationed in Ft. Lewis, Washington who had allegedly assaulted the resident and was holding her hostage in the front yard.



The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office crisis negotiator spoke with Sobat, who sitting in front of the residence, and after about a half hour the standoff ended peacefully.



Sobat was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and is currently being held under a $50,000.00 bond.

He has been charged with Second Degree Kidnapping, Assault by Pointing a Gun and Assault on a Female.



Sobat is scheduled to appear on Cherokee County District Court later this month.